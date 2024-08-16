Little Bites Snacks and its parent company, Entenmann's, is channeling cozy vibes of fall with the return of its pumpkin treats.

Available nationwide now through October, limited-edition Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are made with real pumpkin, and are portioned for any outdoor adventure or as a quick snack break.

This season, Entenmann's is also bringing back an array of pumpkin goodies to satisfy consumers' autumn cravings. Consumers can indulge in a variety of pumpkin products, including an Iced Pumpkin Cake, Pumpkin Donuts, Pumpkin Loaf Cake, and Pumpkin Pop’Ems.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.