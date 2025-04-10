T. Marzetti names Tanya Berman president of retail business

T. Marzetti Co., a Lancaster Colony subsidiary, has named Tanya Berman president of its retail business unit, effective April 21. Berman will lead sales, marketing, and innovation for T. Marzetti’s portfolio of retail brands and licensed products, which includes frozen baked goods and other food items.

Berman has 25 years of experience in general management and marketing, reportedly demonstrating a strong record of driving growth across many categories in the food and consumer packaged goods industries. Most recently, she served as a senior vice president at Mondelēz International, leading the company’s U.S. portfolio of cookie and cracker brands. Before that, she held several leadership roles at Mars Wrigley, including vice president of the Chocolate Business Unit and senior brand director of M&Ms. Her experience also includes roles with Bayer Consumer Care and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products. Berman has a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

“Tanya is a strong addition to our executive leadership team and a great fit to lead our retail business,” says Dave Ciesinski, president and CEO of Lancaster Colony. “She has tremendous experience with iconic brands, and I am confident in her ability to grow both our owned and licensed brands as we continue to deliver on our company’s growth strategy.”

T. Marzetti manufactures and sells specialty food products. Its retail brands include Marzetti dressings and dips, New York Bakery garlic breads, and Sister Schubert’s dinner rolls, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, Arby’s sauces, Subway sauces, and Texas Roadhouse steak sauces and frozen rolls. Its foodservice business supplies sauces, dressings, breads, and pasta to several U.S. restaurant chains.