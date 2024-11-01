NYC-based Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop's e-commerce site, founded in 2014, sells handmade baked goods and treats including cookies, brownies, blondies, cookie pies, and giftable items like cookie bouquets, cookie making kits, and monthly subscriptions.

After celebrating 10 years in business (online only), the woman-owned Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop is soft-opening its first brick-and-mortar store today at 603 4th Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and it has recently released its Brookie (brownie/cookie).

"We were recipe testing some new stuffed cookie ideas and the idea of putting the brownie inside a cookie came to me while brainstorming. The brownie baked so beautifully inside, fully baked but still fudgy tasting. You end up with a lovely surprise on the inside and it was a fun twist on the brookie, which is normally either baked as a bar or the brownie and chocolate chip cookie are twisted together. The peanut butter brookie was the perfect follow up to the original because there’s no better combination than peanut butter and chocolate!" says Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop Founder Susan Palmer.

At first glance, Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop's newly launched Classic Brookie reportedly looks like a regular chocolate chip cookie. Once the baked good is split open, a dark chocolate surprise - aka brownie - is stuffed in the center. The online bakery also offers the new Peanut Butter Brookie, which is the brand's peanut butter cookie on the outside and their dark chocolate brownie on the inside.

The Brookies are sold online as a set of six 6-oz cookies (all Classic, all Peanut Butter, or a combination of 3 Classic and 3 Peanut Butter) for $36.

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop was founded in 2014 by Palmer, a native New Yorker. Palmer won the Brooklyn Cookie Takedown in 2011 and 2012. Spurred by her love of baking and the quest to find the perfect chocolate chip cookie, she switched career paths and opened an online bakery. Palmer spent a year perfecting her chocolate chip cookie recipe and learning how to build a business from scratch.

