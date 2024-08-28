True Primal has introduced Grainless Granola (formerly Steve's Paleogoods Paleokrunch. The gluten-free, grain free, and paleo-friendly granola is made with almonds, coconut, seeds, and a bit of honey.

The cereal contains no oats, soy, dairy, refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, or processed additives. Each resealable 16-oz pouch includes 8 g of protein per serving, as well as healthy fats and fiber. Consumers can eat right out of the pouch, as a breakfast cereal, on fruit, in smoothies, in yogurt, and more.

