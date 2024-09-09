In celebration of National Peanut Day on September 13, Planters is launching Special Reserve peanuts. The limited-edition peanuts are specially grown and hand-cooked.

Harvested on less than 150 acres under the sun-soaked fields of Virginia, Planters Special Reserve peanuts are cultivated to be considerably larger than the standard peanut. These nuts, complete with their natural red skin, offer a balanced flavor profile of salt, crunch and creaminess, per the brand.

"We are excited to offer this exclusive product to our loyal fans and to honor the long-standing legacy of Mr. Peanut,” says Kate Coombs, brand manager for the Planters brand. “Planters Special Reserve peanuts embody the pinnacle of quality and taste, and we are delighted to celebrate National Peanut Day with such a premium offering.”

Peanut aficionados and Mr. Peanut enthusiasts can mark this rare occasion by acquiring Planters Special Reserve in a collector’s edition box. Available exclusively at mrpeanutspecialreserve.com for $19.06, a nod to the year the Planters brand was founded. Sales begin at 9 a.m. (EDT) on National Peanut Day, Sept. 13, while supplies last.

To allow more peanut fans to take advantage of the Planters Special Reserve peanuts, a limited quantity of canisters will also be available at Walmart.com and Amazon.com, with a suggested retail price of $9.98.

