Hain Celestial expands BFY snacks to Dollar General

Embracing its “first to mind, first to find” approach, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a global health and wellness company whose mission is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, is increasing access to its snack offerings by making them available at Dollar General stores.

Hain’s Garden Veggie Straws in Sea Salt began appearing on shelves at Dollar General stores in late March, with the rollout to more than 20,000 neighborhood general stores nationwide expected to be complete later this month. This strategic move underscores Hain’s mission to build purpose-driven brands that make healthier living more attainable by ensuring that better-for-you snacks are readily available to a broader consumer base, including those seeking value and convenience.

“We know consumers are seeking products that are better-for-you without sacrificing taste, convenience or affordability. Our Garden Veggie Straws perfectly meet these needs, and we’re excited to bring them to Dollar General stores nationwide,” Hain Celestial Group Chief Customer Officer John Ozgopoyan says. “This channel expansion exemplifies our mission to making healthier living more accessible and convenient, and we’re looking forward to the new opportunities it unlocks for us to reach and inspire even more consumers.”

Hain aims for its portfolio of brands to be the first consumers think of for better-for-you products. This channel expansion supports the Grow and Build pillars of Hain Reimagined, the company’s multiyear business strategy designed to drive sales in one of its key categories.

