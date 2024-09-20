Kicking off this week's Fun Friday, Smarties wants to swap kids' good grades for a sweet reward.

School is in session, and Smarties is launching Smarties U to reward students nationwide. To bust those “back-to-school” blues and give those little smarties a boost, parents and/or guardians can submit a picture of their student’s stellar first report card or progress report for the chance at a year’s worth of Smarties.

Parents/guardians can snap a picture of their child’s report card or progress report that reflects their child’s grade/progress thus far during the 2024-2025 school year. Head over to smarties.com/smartiesu and fill out the form on that page; be sure to include a picture of the student’s report card and/or progress reports and a couple of lines about why the little scholar is the sweetest smartie. The child will be entered to win a years' worth of free candy, and the deadline to enter is Friday, October 25. Winners will be notified on a rolling basis.

Hillshire gives parents "PTO," or "Parent Time Off"

Speaking of parents: did you know more than half of parents (54%) said they’ll give up spending quality time with their child because their home needs cleaning? That’s why Hillshire Snacking is proclaiming back-to-school with the “Parent’s Day” of the Fall! With the relentless cycle of balancing after school activities, home chores and routines, Hillshire Snacking wants parents to have some much deserved “Parent Time Off” (PTO).

Through Sept. 23, Hillshire is partnering with TIDY, a home cleaning service, to provide 1,000 lucky winners with $150 credits or approximately three hours of free house cleaning.

To enter, fans can purchase a Hillshire Snacking Small Plate or Bistro Bites and post an image/video on their Instagram or TikTok tagging @HillshireSnacking and using #HillshireSnackingGiveaway. Alternatively, simply email HillshireSnackingBliss@gmail.com with ‘Hillshire Snacking PTO’ in the subject line and your name, address, and telephone number.

Goldfish hits the runway, announces NYFW partnership with Kate Barton

On September 10, Goldfish crackers made its New York Fashion Week debut alongside Kate Barton, a renowned womenswear designer behind the viral Goldfish bag. The partnership, born out of Barton’s authentic love for Goldfish, is redefining what it means to be a fashion accessory.

An emerging designer that has dressed the likes of Heidi Klum, Katy Perry and Summer House’s Amanda Batula, Kate Barton is widely known for incorporating goldfish motifs in her designs in unexpected ways, whether on a T-shirt or in a glass purse. It was only natural that Barton teamed up with one of her favorite snack brands, Goldfish, the brand equally loved for its innovative and playful spirit. The two took the NYFW stage together to marry Barton’s artistic flair with her love of Goldfish crackers to offer a fresh and imaginative experience.

Barton traded goldfish for Goldfish in her exclusive NYFW debut collection as models sported tank tops and keychains adorned with the iconic Goldfish silhouette. Going beyond the clothes, models even carried a glass handbag full of real Goldfish crackers as they worked the runway, redefining what it means to be a fashion accessory.

AMC Theaters partners with DoorDash to deliver its Dine-In menu

AMC Theatres announced it is collaborating with DoorDash to deliver its hand-crafted dine-in menu items from U.S.-based Dine-In theater locations to guests at home, with plans to scale quickly to all of its more than 550 U.S. locations, in 121 markets, by spring of 2025.

In the past few years, movie guests have voted with their appetites, making it clear they want to enhance their moviegoing experience through AMC’s elevated food & beverage offerings. With food and beverage purchases growing year over year, AMC has responded by expanding its menu, creating more delicious offerings—and now by enhancing convenience through home delivery.

This new agreement between AMC and DoorDash ensures guests wanting AMC menu items can now have them conveniently delivered via DoorDash from 48 AMC Dine-In locations directly to their home. Popular home delivery items include AMC’s Perfectly Popcorn, Nachos, and even ICEEs. Combined with AMC’s previous deal with Uber Eats means, home delivery is now available from all of AMC’s more than 550 locations circuit wide, including: