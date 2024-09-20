Dr. Norm’s, a California-based, sibling-owned and operated cannabis company, has launched the Fiery Hot Crunch Bar.

The limited-edition edible is Dr. Norm’s take on one of America’s most popular snacking obsessions. Each Fiery Hot Crunch Bar contains 10 individual servings at 10 mg THC each, totaling 100 mg THC. The product joins Dr. Norm’s lineup of crispy rice bars, which currently includes Fruity, Gluten-Free Chocolate, and Original, along with nano-emulsified Toasted Cinnamon Crunch, and Very Berry Crunch varieties.

"This is our first savory-leaning edible and our entry into the edible snack market,” said Roberta Wilson, Dr. Norm’s co-founder. “The spicy snack trend continues to get more popular and we are excited to be able to offer our unique take on this cultural phenomenon. The limited-edition Dr. Norm’s Fiery Hot Crunch Bar is not just a novelty product, it is a delectable treat with a complex flavor profile containing powerful cannabinoids that appeal to a variety of flavor chasers. We think the product will be particularly appealing to those who enjoy a spicy margarita or hot honey drizzled over pizza.”

The Dr. Norm’s Fiery Hot Crunch Bar is rolling out now and will be available at partnering dispensaries throughout California.

“The market has spoken and it’s demanding spice,” said Jeff Koz, Dr. Norm’s co-founder. “During the development of this unique compliant edible product, we watched Burger King launch their Fiery Menu, while McDonald's just rolled out their McSpicy collaboration with Frank’s Red Hot. These launches reinforce that Dr. Norm’s is a leader in the specialty-infused food space and that we have our finger on the pulse of consumer demand.”

Related: Dr. Norm’s, Punch Edibles & Extracts collaborate on solventless hash brownie