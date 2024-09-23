Charles Ross & Son Co. recently revealed the passing of Richard Ross, former president of Charles Ross & Son Company, on September 14. Ross was a visionary leader who played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s future and global success.

Taking the helm as president in 1961, Ross's leadership, foresight, and dedication drove Charles Ross & Son Company, also known as ROSS Mixers, to new heights establishing manufacturing facilities in New York, Georgia, and Florida. His commitment to innovation and excellence expanded the company’s footprint far beyond its U.S. roots, leading to the establishment of major operations worldwide, including China and India.

In 1999, Ross established the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a decision that not only empowered employees as stakeholders but laid the foundation for the company's continued growth and success as a leader in industrial mixing technology.

Outside of his professional achievements, he had a passion for animals, travel, and a deep love of the water. An avid sport fisherman, he owned many of the finest sport fishing yachts ever built, and spent much of his leisure time fishing and enjoying life on the sea.

Ross will be deeply missed by his loving family, colleagues, and the countless people whose lives he touched through his work and example.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, September 21 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Stuart, FL. In lieu of flowers and memory of Ross, the company asks that people consider donating to The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

