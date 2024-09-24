Equii has announced a manufacturing and distribution partnership with Bridor, a French baking company, marking a significant step in elevating the quality and nutrition of bakery products.

Equii will supply Bridor with its premium protein-packed yeast flour, an ingredient known for its complete protein profile, containing all nine essential amino acids. Bridor will utilize this flour to create a diverse range of baked goods, including dinner rolls, sandwich carriers, artisan loaves, sliced bread for sandwiches, French toast, and assorted offerings. These offerings will be available to Bridor's broad network of food service industry clients across North America, including hotel groups, restaurants, bars, c-stores, in-store bakeries, retailers, coffee shops, airlines, cruise lines, retirement homes, hospitals, army bases, schools, and more.

With cutting-edge science and innovation in fermentation, Equii has created high-protein grain flours. The brand launched its flagship Bread varieties last year, which provide between 8 g to 10 g of protein per serving, with 30% less carbs.

"We are excited to partner with Bridor, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation," says Baljit Ghotra, co-founder of Equii. "This partnership will allow us to bring the benefits of yeast protein to a broader audience, offering delicious and nutritious options to bakeries and restaurant operators."

The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for high-protein, plant-based foods without compromising on flavor.

"For the first time in our company's history, we are selling protein-packed products," says Eric Juillet de Saint-Lager, CEO of Bridor. "This collaboration with Equii allows us to enhance our product offerings with high-quality, complete protein, meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

