Equii is introducing a refreshed look to the brand’s personality and packaging. The new designs feature vibrant colors and designs, showcasing the brand’s joyful personality. The packaging also highlights the nutritional value in easy-to-read copy to provide consumers with added transparency. This new look speaks to the company’s drive to express optimism and authenticity in everything they do.

“Since the beginning, Equii has set out to create flour-based foods that people can enjoy without guilt or hesitation,” says Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-CEO of Equii.

Equii is designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate more protein into their diets through delicious and nutritious food. The company is dedicated to bringing health, happiness and joy to consumers’ plates with complete protein, less sugar and balanced nutrition.

“With the plant-based protein market projected to reach over $40 billion in the next ten years, now is the time to continue pushing the envelope with product innovations to disrupt the status-quo of pantry staples," adds Baljit Ghotra, co-founder and co-CEO of Equii.

For additional information about Equii's product offerings, visit equii.com.

Related: Equii Complete Protein Breads hit Hy-Vee shelves