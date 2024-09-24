The Sola Company, a bakery specializing in bread products with zero added sugar and high fiber content, has launched five of its best sellers at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Sola’s Sweet & Buttery Bread, Deliciously Seeded Bread, Plain Bagels, Blu-Berry Bagels, and Everything Bagels are now available on shelves at Whole Foods Markets across the country. Sola’s breads and bagels reportedly are made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Sola to Whole Foods Market customers,” says Kevin Brouillette, president of Sola. “Our mission has always been to provide customers with the best possible bread, and collaborating with Whole Foods Market allows us to do just that. We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the foods they love without sacrificing their goals for a healthier lifestyle.”

Sweet & Buttery Bread and Deliciously Seeded Bread are said to be suited for sandwiches and toast, offering 1 g of net carbs and 4 g of protein per slice. The Plain Bagels, Blu-Berry Bagels, and Everything Bagels provide shoppers with 14-15 g of protein and 4-6 grams of net carbs, making them a macro-friendly choice for breakfast or lunch. All Sola products are developed with sweeteners like erythritol, monk fruit, and stevia leaf for appealing taste with reduced carbohydrates and no additives.

