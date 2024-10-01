Lexington Bakes has announced the launch of its limited edition seasonal drops, available exclusively through its online store.

The 2024 seasonal drops include Peanut Butter Chip Cookie, Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie, Maple Pecan Chip Cookie, and Snickerdoodle Tahini Sugar Cookie. Each is a collaboration with artisan partners known for their ingredient standards and responsible business practices.

Lexington Bakes has partnered with brands including French Squirrel, Equator Coffees, Raaka Chocolate, Seed+Mill, and Crown Maple to create treats that deliver familiar fall flavors with a modern twist. Each flavor is designed to offer a gourmet experience while maintaining the brand's promise of "No Naughty Ingredients" and over 99% organic content.

"Good dessert is meant to be shared, especially this time of year—when we decided to take on seasonal flavors, I wanted to share the experience with and celebrate brands who share our passion for extraordinary taste and exceptional standards," says Lex Evan, founder, CEO, ceo and chef of LEXINGTON BAKES. "Together, we've elevated nostalgic flavors that deliver the familiar warmth of fall and the exhilarating joy of the holidays with organic, fair trade, better-for-you ingredients modern consumers crave, while also offering a sneak peek into future innovations the New Year holds for us."

Each seasonal flavor is crafted with artisan ingredients from brands across the country:

Peanut Butter Chip Cookie reimagines the peanut butter cup in a vegan and grain-free cookie with French Squirrel date-sweetened peanut butter and dark chocolate chunks.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Brownie adds a refreshing kick to “PSL” with organic and fair trade Jaguar Espresso from Equator Coffees and tangy pumpkin cream cheese swirls.

Maple Pecan Chip Cookie brings together two fall ingredients in a vegan cookie with organic Raaka Maple Dark Chocolate, Crown Maple Sugar, and American native heirloom pecans.

Snickerdoodle Tahini Sugar Cookie elevates a classic simple treat in a vegan and grain-free cookie powered by Seed+Mill Organic Tahini and a mix of cinnamon Crown Maple Sugar.

The seasonal flavors will be released fortnightly, starting with Peanut Butter Chip Cookie on October 1, followed by the other flavors, announced via the brand's channels. They will be available for purchase exclusively at Lexington Bakes' online store.

The seasonal drops follow Lexington Bakes' recent relaunch from 5-oz. to 2-oz. treats, leaning into consumer trends for portion-controlled on-the-go snacking. The brand’s evergreen flavors include Fleur de Sel Brownie, Choc Chip N°5 Cookie, Hazelnut Crunch Brownie (grain-free), and its first vegan treat, Cosmic Forest Cookie, which launched this summer.

