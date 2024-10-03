PepsiCo has introduced a number of Halloween-themed items across two of its brands: Quaker, and Frito-Lay’s Cheetos. The items are designed to be given out to trick-or-treaters, shared with friends, or put out for spooky-time parties.
The products include:
- Quaker Chewy Halloween Minis: With 17 g of whole grains per serving (three bars per serving), festive orange sprinkles, and three seasonal wrapper designs in each box, the bars are geared toward spooky snacking and sharing
- Cheetos Bag of Bones: Available in both Cinnamon Sugar and White Cheddar, these extruded snacks are suitable for sharing or solo snacking
All of the limited-time items are available in stores nationwide. The Quaker Chewy Halloween Minis come in 28-count packages for an MSRP of $6.29. Both the Cinnamon Sugar and White Cheddar flavors of the Cheetos Bag of Bones snacks come in 7.5-oz. bags for an MSRP of $5.89.
