PepsiCo has introduced a number of Halloween-themed items across two of its brands: Quaker, and Frito-Lay’s Cheetos. The items are designed to be given out to trick-or-treaters, shared with friends, or put out for spooky-time parties.

The products include:

Quaker Chewy Halloween Minis: With 17 g of whole grains per serving (three bars per serving), festive orange sprinkles, and three seasonal wrapper designs in each box, the bars are geared toward spooky snacking and sharing

Cheetos Bag of Bones: Available in both Cinnamon Sugar and White Cheddar, these extruded snacks are suitable for sharing or solo snacking

All of the limited-time items are available in stores nationwide. The Quaker Chewy Halloween Minis come in 28-count packages for an MSRP of $6.29. Both the Cinnamon Sugar and White Cheddar flavors of the Cheetos Bag of Bones snacks come in 7.5-oz. bags for an MSRP of $5.89.

PepsiCo is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.