Krispy Kreme is celebrating the cosmic occurrence with a new sweet treat: the Supermoon Super Doughnut.

Available only Thursday, October 17 at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Supermoon Super Doughnut is inspired by the big, bright supermoon. It consists of an unglazed doughnut filled with cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in yellow icing, and swirled with chocolate cookie pieces. The doughnut can be purchased individually and as a Supermoon Super Doughnuts specialty dozen, featuring six Supermoon Super Doughnuts and six Original Glazed Doughnuts, for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, while supplies last.

According to astronomers, the Hunter’s Supermoon on Thursday will be the closest the moon will be to Earth this year, making it appear super large.

“This October’s Supermoon is the biggest all year. So, get outside Thursday night and make the view even sweeter by enjoying and sharing our Supermoon Super Doughnuts,” encourages Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer.

The Supermoon Super Doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s latest in a line of cosmos-related culinary creations, including the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut in April, the Artemis Moon Doughnut in 2022, and the Strawberry Supermoon and Mars doughnuts in 2021.

Related: Krispy Kreme goes spooky with 'Ghostbusters' doughnuts