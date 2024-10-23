Goldfish is officially renaming its cheddar crackers to Chilean Sea Bass—for an online LTO, anyways—and they will be available for sale on ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com starting today.

Chilean Sea Bass crackers look and taste like Goldfish, the brand says, because they are the same product. However, because Goldfish is not just for kids, and the brand has known this for some time, the name change is a reminder to adult snackers (particularly those Gen Zers and Millennials) who grew up with Goldfish that the fish-shaped snack is "still a go-to choice," the brand says.

The brand’s recent releases—including Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers and Goldfish Frank’s RedHot Crackers—were also created with adult palates in mind. Goldfish is also preparing to reintroduce Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams this month, a flavor inspired by the holiday movie.

Snackers can visit ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com to purchase two bags of Chilean Sea Bass crackers for $7.38 while supplies last. Consumers can expect new drops of inventory daily through October 30 at 9:00 am ET. The Chilean Sea Bass campaign and creative are supported by integrated marketing efforts, including earned media, a strategic creator partnership with Dude With a Sign, and a media buy that spans multiple ad platforms, utilizing digital touchpoints such as OLV and social media placements across Meta, Reddit, and TikTok to engage the adult snacker target audience.

In the meantime, Goldfish patrons can still find the original snack at every retailer that currently sells it.

