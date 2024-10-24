La Panzanella Artisanal Foods Co., known for its line of flatbread crackers, has launched its new Bruschetta products. Aligned with consumer interest toward authentic snack experiences, these bite-sized toasts are reportedly baked in the traditional Italian bruschetta style, beginning as freshly baked bread that’s then sliced, seasoned, and crisped in an oven.

Baked with extra-virgin olive oil, La Panzanella Bruschetta "little Italian-inspired toasts" come in three varieties:

Tomato & Basil: Sweet and acidic tomato and fresh, peppery basil seasoning.

Sweet and acidic tomato and fresh, peppery basil seasoning. Olive Oil & Sea Salt: Fresh extra-virgin olive oil pairs with sea salt for a traditional toast

Fresh extra-virgin olive oil pairs with sea salt for a traditional toast Garlic & Parmesan: Sharp parmesan flavoring paired with hints of garlic for a snack experience reminiscent of garlic bread, according to the brand.

“With the foundation of each of our cracker recipes deeply rooted in Italian baking, adding Bruschetta to our lineup just made sense,” says Kat Palange, La Panzanella’s U.S. marketing director. “These high-quality, little Italian-inspired toasts are truly delicious, bringing forward nostalgic artisanal flavors that stand the test of time.”

La Panzanella Bruschetta toasts contain no artificial colors, flavors, trans fats, or cholesterol. Two varieties, Tomato & Basil and Olive Oil & Sea Salt, are now available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide for an SRP of $4.49.

Related: La Panzanella upgrades to 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, debuts new look