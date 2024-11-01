Hardee's has announced the return of certain holiday menu items, available Nov. 6 through Jan. 7, while supplies last. The items include Hardee's signature Cinnamon 'N' Raisin biscuits, full of cinnamon swirls and raisins, and the brand's Candied Bacon.

Following a 20-year hiatus, Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits made its return to the menu in 2023. This year, Hardee's is sweetening the deal by offering them all day long in packs of one, two, or four.

"Hardee's is the home of goodness, and we're excited to bring back the nostalgic flavors our guests love just in time for the season of goodness," says Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "There's nothing like warm, fresh-baked Hardee's biscuits to make any occasion feel festive, whether it's a quiet moment in your car or an event filled with friends and family."

Also returning for the second year is Hardee's cherrywood-smoked, Candied Bacon, candied in-house with caramelized brown sugar and seasoned with a hint of black pepper.

Adds Breymaier, "Our guests are all about snacking right now, and by bringing back fan-favorites Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits and Candied Bacon, snacking is sweeter – and more savory – than ever this holiday season."

