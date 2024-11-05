The preference for hot and spicy foods is growing, as consumers continue to seek bold flavors and sensory excitement in their snacking. Acknowledging this trend and demand for protein-packed products that deliver nutrition and satiety throughout the day, the protein bar brand in the 1440 Foods' lifestyle nutrition portfolio, Pure Protein, has debuted a new product: Hot ‘N Spicy Cheesy Crackers.

Pure Protein’s Hot ‘N Spicy Cheesy Crackers are only 130 calories and include 10 g of protein and 1 g of sugar per serving. The crackers are made with real cheese, are non-GMO, and have no trans fat.

Consumers will be able to find the crackers on Amazon and in-store at Kroger and additional retailers.

