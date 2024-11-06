GNT has added its first ever paprika emulsion to its plant-based Exberry color portfolio, enabling manufacturers to achieve clean-label orange shades in a vast array of food applications.

Exberry Shade Vivid Orange is a water-dispersible color made from non-GMO paprika. It has a high color intensity that allows for cost-effective low usage levels and reportedly can deliver bright shades in food products including confectionery, dairy, bakery, and plant-based meat.

It can be used to replace paprika oleoresin emulsion (E 160c) and Sunset Yellow (E 110) while supporting completely clear and clean label declarations. Exberry Shade Vivid Orange is created using physical processing methods and without the use of chemical solvents. As a result, it is classified as a food ingredient rather than an additive in many parts of the world and does not require E numbers. It can be described as “paprika oil” under EU and Chinese regulations and “paprika oil emulsion” in Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., it is listed as “paprika (color).”

Available in addition to an oil-soluble option for fat-based products, the Shade Vivid Orange range now makes it possible for manufacturers to maintain clean ingredient lists in almost any food application.

GNT Product Manager Frank Engel says: “There is growing global demand for cost-effective, high-performing coloring ingredients that deliver bright orange hues. We are delighted to now be able to provide an ideal solution in Exberry Shade Vivid Orange. The new color fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering 100% plant based, non-GMO, responsibly sourced coloring ingredients, made using the most natural processing methods possible.”

Exberry Shade Vivid Orange is also produced in line with GNT’s strict sustainability standards, the company says. The peppers used to create the paprika are cultivated by contract farmers working as part of a partnership agreement and are fully traceable.

For more information about Exberry, visit exberry.com.

