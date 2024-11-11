Hifood, a division of CSM Ingredients, recently won two Plant-Based Excellence Awards. Created in partnership with Irish producer Crust & Crumb Bakery, the plant-based, wood-fired pizzas were recognized by the panel of judges.

The two pizzas (containing Hifoods’ Proteios textured vegetable proteins) were recognized as follows:

Gold Medal: Protein Woodfired Pizza with Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Basil, and Kale

Silver Medal: Protein Woodfired Alt-Meaty Pizza, layered with slow-cooked seasoned mushrooms, alt-meat chorizo and pepperoni, jalapenos, and red onions.

The Plant-Based Excellence Awards are a comprehensive awards scheme judging new plant-based food concepts and goods for their taste, visual appeal, sustainable packaging, and attractive margins, with the aim of championing the excellence coming from the plant-based industry. The awards were announced in preparation for the Plant Based World Expo Europe, which will take place in London on November 13.

According to the collaborators, the effort combined Crust & Crumb Bakery’s expertise in crafting pizza bases, topped pizzas, garlic breads, wraps, and flatbreads, with Hifood’s knowhow in developing and applying innovative added-value ingredients of natural origin, it was possible to create the two award-winning pizza concepts. The pizza bases, in particular, are made with slow-fermented sourdough, hand-stretched and baked to wood-fire perfection on lava stones, enriched with Proteios, a TVP that is all-natural, allergen-free, and GMO-free.

"We are honored to receive two Plant-Based Excellence Awards in partnership with Crust & Crumb. This recognition not only underscores the groundbreaking potential of our Proteios TVPs in enhancing bakery products but also celebrates the power of collaboration and of co-development,” says James Dedman, general manager in the UK and Ireland for CSM Ingredients.

Crust & Crumb Bakery emphasized in their statement, “Crust & Crumb is honored to have won two Plant-Based Excellence Awards, Gold and Silver, recognizing our commitment to innovation in plant-based foods. The creation of our protein-enriched, wood-fired pizzas with Hifood directly responds to the growing consumer demand for protein-rich, plant-based options. As more people seek to incorporate protein into their plant-based diets, products that deliver both nutrition and flavor are increasingly important."

The statement continues, "By enhancing our pizzas with Hifood’s Proteios textured vegetable proteins, we’ve crafted a product that combines authentic taste with substantial protein content, allowing consumers to enjoy a traditional pizza experience while meeting their nutritional goals. This achievement highlights our dedication to evolving with consumer preferences, delivering high-quality, satisfying options that support balanced, plant-based diets. At Crust & Crumb, we look forward to continuing to redefine plant-based offerings with products that blend artisanal tradition with cutting-edge nutritional innovation.”

Hifood reports that Proteios is a versatile TVP line that offers high protein content and is easy to integrate in recipes. Free from gluten, soy, and additives, Proteios is said to deliver a neutral taste and aroma and adaptable textures, making it suitable for various plant-based preparations, including bakery goods, sauces, plant-based burgers, seafood alternatives, and more.

