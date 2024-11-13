AAK, an ingredients supplier specializing in value-adding specialty fats and oils, recently announced Chandra Rien has joined AAK USA as account manager for the Western region. In this role, Rien will leverage years of food industry experience, strong technical expertise, and relationship-building skills to drive growth for AAK in the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chandra Rien to AAK as the Western Region sales team account manager," says Joe Campbell, VP, go-to-market, AAK North America. “With a proven background in the food industry in both R&D and on the commercial side, Chandra is ideal to further strengthen our team as we work to deepen our engagement and support of key accounts. She will lead efforts in the Western region, building relationships, identifying and co-developing new opportunities, while generating growth with some of the most innovative companies in the US.”

As account manager, Rien brings her food scientist background to help navigate complex customer networks—including Product Development, R&D and Procurement—ideally ensuring that AAK delivers tailored solutions aligned with each client’s unique needs. She is also responsible for managing and expanding the Western U.S. territory, with a focus on driving growth and fostering long-term partnerships. Her responsibilities include establishing, maintaining, and cultivating strong relationships with key clients, playing a crucial role in identifying and recommending opportunities for new product development that align with both market trends and customer demands. Additionally, she oversees pricing strategies and profitability management within the Western region, balancing customer satisfaction with AAK’s mission of Making Better Happen with its plant-based fat and oil solutions.

Rien has nearly a decade of food science experience and new product development success—from ideation through commercialization, reformulation and line extensions, and co-manufacturing projects. She has previously served as RD&A manager at California Nutritional Products, Inc. and was a senior scientist at Kerry Group for confectionery and cereal segments. Rien holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Science from North Dakota State University.

Related: AAK names Joe Campbell VP of Go to Market