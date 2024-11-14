General Mills' Chex cereal is partnering with seasonal icons Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang to celebrate 75 years of laughs, love, and joy from the cartoons.

Consumers can collect all five limited-edition boxes of Chex starring Peanuts characters, like Charlie Brown on Corn Chex, Snoopy on Rice Chex, and Pig Pen on Chocolate Chex. For those who buy three cereals at the same time, they can receive a limited-edition, nostalgic Chex x Peanuts Holiday Tin.

Chex x Peanuts Holiday boxes are available at retailers nationwide now starting at $5.39.

