The United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) announced that four new forms of sorghum have been officially added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's FoodData Central Database. This significant milestone ensures that the most up-to-date nutritional information on commonly used sorghum products is readily available to consumers and food companies amid growing demand for sorghum.

In collaboration with USCP, USDA collected samples from sorghum farms across the U.S., gathered metadata, and conducted nutrient analyses. The newly updated sorghum forms now available in FoodData Central are:

Whole grain

Pearled grain

Pearled flour

Bran

"This is a pivotal step in making sorghum information more accessible and understood by both consumers and the food industry," says Lanier Dabruzzi, MS, RD, LD, director of nutrition & food innovation at Sorghum Checkoff. "We are excited about the potential growth this brings to the sorghum market."

USCP will continue working with the USDA's Methods and Application of Food Composition Laboratory (MAFCL) to include data on cooked grains and popped sorghum varieties.

Related: United Sorghum Checkoff Program announces education initiative