The London Dough Co.'s Douglicious brand, purveyor of cookie dough and ice cream products, is introducing Chocolate Raspberry Frozen Cookie Dough + Gelato Bites, the newest flavor in its lineup. The bites include chocolate cookie dough made with oats wrapped around fresh creamy raspberry gelato and dusted in freeze-dried raspberry and chocolate cookie crumbs.

These bites, which are on shelves nationwide now at Target and Whole Foods Market for an SRP of $6.99, are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, free from refined sugars and white-bleached flour, and made without artificial colors or preservatives.

In October, the brand announced its nationwide expansion into Target stores across the U.S. This milestone followed the brand's U.S. debut with a nationwide rollout in Whole Foods Market in April.

"We are beyond thrilled to expand Doughlicious into Target stores nationwide," says Kathryn Bricken, founder and CEO of Doughlicious The London Dough Co. "Starting with our launch earlier this year, we've seen firsthand how much American consumers love cookie dough and gelato, and this expansion is a step for the category. We're passionate about creating indulgent and better-for-you frozen snacks that taste amazing and are made with the highest quality ingredients. We can't wait to share our Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites with even more snack lovers as we grow in the U.S. market."

Doughlicious offers a cookie dough platform of products made with natural ingredients, including gluten-free oats, no refined sugar, and no white bleached flour. Each bite contains only 100 calories or less per serving and comes in classic flavors like Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Truffle, Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chocolate Chip, and now Chocolate Raspberry.

"Expanding into Target stores is an exciting milestone for Doughlicious," says Russell Barnett, managing director of Doughlicious The London Dough Co. "Target shoppers are now able to enjoy our products' convenience and epic indulgence whether they're looking for a quick snack or a shareable indulgence. We're excited to introduce more people to the Doughlicious experience, and we're confident our Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites will quickly become a freezer aisle favorite."

