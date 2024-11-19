The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced the transition of leadership for its Commodity and Agricultural Policy (CAPC) Professionals Group. After serving a successful sixteen years as the CAPC Professionals Group chair, Hayden Wands, VP of global procurement, commodities for Grupo Bimbo, concluded his tenure last week and Ahmet Hepdogan, SVP, supply chain and procurement, North America for Dawn Foods, was introduced as the group’s new chair.

The CAPC Professionals Group serves as a platform for stakeholders in the baking industry to address critical issues related to trade, sustainability, market volatility, and commodity transportation. The group’s members reportedly play a vital role in advancing the policy priorities impacting the commercial baking sector and ensuring that its interests are strongly represented in key discussions on Capitol Hill.

“We are incredibly grateful for Hayden’s leadership and dedication throughout his nearly two decades serving as the CAPC Chair,” says Rasma Zvaners, ABA VP of government relations. “Under his stewardship, the CAPC Professionals Group made significant strides in addressing challenges baking manufacturing has faced. Hayden has been an invaluable asset to ABA, and we thank him for the unwavering commitment to advancing the industry’s shared goals.”

Hepdogan brings a wealth of knowledge to the role with more than 20 years of experience leading procurement and supply chain organizations. He has been an active member of the CAPC Professionals Group and has a deep understanding of the commodity and agricultural policy landscape.

“We are excited to welcome Ahmet to the role of chair of the CAPC Professionals Group,” says Eric Dell, ABA president and CEO. “With his extensive expertise and commitment to supporting the baking industry, we are confident that Ahmet will build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessors. ABA is fortunate to have dedicated leaders like Hayden and Ahmet helping to steer the direction of our professionals groups, and we look forward to working together to drive continued growth and success for the baking category.”

During his 30+ years of experience in the industry, Hayden Wands has had various positions with companies such as Bartlett, ADM Milling, Farmland Grain, Cargill Milling, Sara Lee, and Bimbo Bakeries USA. His experience includes grain trading, wheat procurement, flour sales, and bakery ingredient procurement. In addition to serving as chair of the ABA CAPC Professionals Group, Wands has served as the chairman of the Wheat Foods Council, chairman of the Wheat Quality Council, and a member of both the Kansas City Board of Trade and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange. Wands is a graduate from Kansas State University (KSU) with degrees in Milling Science Management and Business Marketing and is a 2023 Distinguished KSU Alumni Fellow.

Ahmet Hepdogan has more than 20 years of experience leading world-class procurement and supply chain organizations. In his role as SVP, supply chain and procurement, North America for Dawn Foods, Hepdogan oversees Dawn’s Distribution Services and Supply Chain while continuing to lead procurement efforts in the region. Since joining Dawn in 2022, he has led the North American procurement team and has become a key representative of Dawn within the vendor community. Before Dawn, Hepdogan held key leadership positions at Ferrera, ARYZTA, U.S. Foods, and C.H. Robinson. As chief procurement officer at Ferrera and SVP of procurement at Aryzta, he developed successful partnerships and improved supply chain processes, always focusing on mutually beneficial relationships internally with cross functional partners and externally with customers and suppliers.

