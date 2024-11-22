This week's Fun Friday kicks off with Campbell's Pepperidge Farm and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff collab, on its Holiday Cookie Jar Collection.

Pepperidge Farm is introducing a new take on timeless taste this holiday season by partnering with fashion designer Rachel Antonoff to introduce the limited-edition Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection. Available in four unique designs, each ceramic cookie jar is drawn from the brand’s distinctive cookie bag with playful nods to the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie collection.

Patterns like toile de jouy are on the rise in fashion and home, with 60% of people enjoying vintage-inspired decorations this holiday season. Antonoff's modern interpretation of the classic design is an elegant blend of Pepperidge Farm holiday cookies that are worth savoring and themes spanning family, travel, activity, and traditions.

Ending Friday, November 22, consumers can head to PepperidgeFarmHoliday.com to purchase the limited-edition Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection for themselves or a loved one.

Keebler giveaway for National Cookie Day

In more cookie news, National Cookie Day is December 4, and to celebrate, Ferrero's Ernie and the Keebler Elves are hosting a sweet giveaway on their Instagram where lucky consumers will have a chance to win a variety pack of Keebler’s iconic cookies including Sandies, Fudge Stripes, E.L. Fudge, and more.

Beginning December 3, consumers can head to @keebler, like the giveaway post(s) and tag a friend for a chance to win by December 6.

M&M's creates movie-goers dream jacket in celebration of Red One movie

Mars' M&M's brand has long been a sweet addition to any holiday festivity or movie night, so it only makes sense that the brand is spicing up the holiday season with a new partnership.

M&M's is collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios' new action-adventure holiday movie, Red One, now in theaters, featuring a globe-trotting mission to save Santa himself (codename: "Red One").

When polled on social, over 85% of people wish they had another hand at the movies, which makes the M&M's Snack Jacket a moviegoer's dream: equipped with pockets for M&M's, a popcorn bucket strap, a built-in light to help consumers find their seats, and a sleeve to dispense napkins on the go.

Two drops of seven jackets each (in honor of the M&M's spokescandies) were available on Nov. 15 for $11.75 on MMS.com, complete with a complementary annual movie pass.

Cheez-It increases donation to $300,000 for the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative

For the second year in a row, Cheez-It is partnering with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers initiative to give back to educators who have continuously stepped up for their students. Cheez-It is donating $300,000 to Extra Yard for Teachers—a $50,000 increase from the previous year—to help ensure teachers have the tools they need to inspire and educate future generations.

Kellanova is committed to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 through its Better Days Promise, the company’s social and environmental strategy. This ongoing partnership between Kellanova’s Cheez-It brand and the CFP Foundation, the largest sports entity dedicated to inspiring and empowering teachers, aims to recognize teachers across the country who have their students Feelin’ The Cheeziest—or next level excited—about school.

During the 2023 college football season, Cheez-It’s $250,000 donation helped fund 444 projects for 343 teachers at 175 schools, including underfunded schools across Illinois and Michigan with diverse populations where at least 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

This year, Cheez-It has planned multiple surprises for teachers through various funding of classroom projects on DonorsChoose.

Additionally, Cheez-It and the CFP Foundation have engaged multiple college football student-athletes to express gratitude and share personal stories that honor educators and highlight their invaluable contributions.

Chips Ahoy!, Big Sean collaboration on Big Chewy Cookie merch collection

Mondelēz's Chips Ahoy brand launched the Big Chewy Cookie a few weeks ago, and Big Sean is helping them promote it with a merchandise collab.

Featuring bold cookie-inspired styles and Big Sean's famous Don Life mantra, the collection features pieces co-designed by Big Sean and created to stand out from the crowd. A Don Life T-shirt features the Big Chewy Cookie towering over the Earth as a nod to Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie's immense size and Big Sean's previous collections, while a premium heavyweight chocolate brown sweatshirt with a large cookie design symbolizes Chips Ahoy! cookie's chocolatey chips and taste. Fans enjoying their Big Chewy Cookie on-the-go can toss it in their new oversized tote bag, constructed with a slit sized to hold the Big Chewy Cookie, or their new classic, nostalgic lunchbox tin. The capsule collection dropped on November 16 at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, where tastemakers unveiled the latest trends and set the cultural agenda.

Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie is currently available in convenience stores nationwide and will be found more broadly in grocery and mass merchandise stores in 2025.

Aldi opens first-ever immersive Charcuterie Chalet

This holiday season, the grocer Americans rely on for quality and affordability is popping up in its hometown of Chicago with the tastiest holiday house in the Midwest: the Aldi Charcuterie Chalet. With the charcuterie trend here to stay, Aldi is giving the gift of inspiration (in meat and cheese form) to shoppers via this sampling experience.

Inside the Charcuterie Chalet, cozy, ski lodge vibes will be met with wall-to-wall charcuterie where guests can feast their eyes on a curated selection of food and beverage offerings that they can easily recreate at home without busting the holiday budget.

Open to the public December 4-5, the chalet will feature a variety of boards including:

The Aldi $50 Board: A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50, packed with premium delights like Appleton Farms Dry-Cured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese.

A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50, packed with premium delights like Appleton Farms Dry-Cured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese. Chalet Board: This totally edible chalet is built entirely from appetizing delights. Its walls are made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes.

This totally edible chalet is built entirely from appetizing delights. Its walls are made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes. Holiday Sweater Board: Think ugly holiday sweaters but cute. Featuring a spread of meats and cheeses, including the Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries.

Think ugly holiday sweaters but cute. Featuring a spread of meats and cheeses, including the Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries. Windy City Board: Bring the Chicago skyline to life with an assortment of flavorful cheeses, meats, and fruits. This board is an architectural masterpiece, constructed from savory layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes and Havarti.

Bring the Chicago skyline to life with an assortment of flavorful cheeses, meats, and fruits. This board is an architectural masterpiece, constructed from savory layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes and Havarti. Charcuterie Drink Toppers: Offer a unique twist to impress guests with mini boards of elegant varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles and Emporium Selection Goat’s Milk Brie. Ideal for pairing with Chianti.

Offer a unique twist to impress guests with mini boards of elegant varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles and Emporium Selection Goat’s Milk Brie. Ideal for pairing with Chianti. Sweets Board: A galore of sweet assortments showcasing the best Aldi holiday treats for indulging during the season, like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles and Cinnamon Star Cookies along with a sneak peek of the brand-new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, crispy Speculoos, and Hazelnut Biscuits.

A galore of sweet assortments showcasing the best Aldi holiday treats for indulging during the season, like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles and Cinnamon Star Cookies along with a sneak peek of the brand-new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, crispy Speculoos, and Hazelnut Biscuits. Aldi Fresh Board: Featuring a selection of fresh strawberries, raspberries, mangos, pineapple, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes in the Aldi logo, this board serves as a refreshing snack option.

To savor the moment, Chalet attendees can also capture the experience via an interactive photobooth and walk away with a personalized engraved gift for their everyday and hosting needs.

The Aldi Charcuterie Chalet will open doors at Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street in Chicago, with multiple time slots each day from 3:00-8:00 PM CT. Guests can snag a free ticket by RSVPing via Eventbrite: AldiCharcuterieChalet.eventbrite.com. Space is limited, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Most popular Thanksgiving pie by state

As we approach the season of comfort foods, family gatherings, and one of the most beloved American holidays, Thanksgiving, a dessert reigns supreme across the nation: pie. But have you ever wondered which pie truly captures the heart of each state?

Holiday Calendar delved into the data to uncover the Most Popular Thanksgiving Pie by State, and the results shed light that pecan pie gets the most slices of America, winning the hearts of 15 states, followed by apple pie, with 14 states as the runner-up.

See the full list of pies, ranked by states, here.