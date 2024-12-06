Jazwares, the toy company behind Squishmallows, announced it is teaming up with Baked by Melissa, the NYC-based mini cupcake brand specializing in "bite-size" treats. The brand will be transforming Squishmallows into bite-sized cupcakes.

“It has been so much fun bringing these iconic plush characters to life as bite-size cupcakes,” says Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-founder and CEO of Baked by Melissa, who designed every cupcake herself. “Baked by Melissa is an essential addition to any celebration, big or small, and we know this collaboration will be the perfect spin on our holiday treats for both Baked by Melissa and Squishmallows fans alike.”

“Squishmallows is a premiere lifestyle brand for every season and this holiday fans can treat themselves, family, and friends to this delicious colorfully customized assortment of indulgent bite-size cupcakes,” says Gerhard Runken, executive vice president, brand and marketing, Jazwares. “Collaborating with Baked by Melissa was a delicious new way for fans to experience Squishmallows this holiday season.”

The collab will be available beginning December 5 through December 31, and features six bite-sized cupcakes representing six Squishmallows characters:

Jericho (Cookie Cow): This cupcake features light brown vanilla cake, cookie dough stuffing, and cookie dough icing, topped with micro chocolate chips and red sprinkles.

This cupcake features light brown vanilla cake, cookie dough stuffing, and cookie dough icing, topped with micro chocolate chips and red sprinkles. Ricardo (Fruit Bat): This cupcake features red and white tie-dye cake, pink vanilla stuffing, and green vanilla icing, topped with dark chocolate and red sprinkle brittle.

This cupcake features red and white tie-dye cake, pink vanilla stuffing, and green vanilla icing, topped with dark chocolate and red sprinkle brittle. Tolef (Cookie Bear): This cupcake features white vanilla cake and sugar cookie icing, topped with red and green drizzle.

cupcake features white vanilla cake and sugar cookie icing, topped with red and green drizzle. Cam (Calico Cat): This cupcake features vanilla and chocolate tie-dye cake with milk chocolate icing, topped with green drizzle and colorful nonpareils.

This cupcake features vanilla and chocolate tie-dye cake with milk chocolate icing, topped with green drizzle and colorful nonpareils. Ethel (Candy Cane Hot Chocolate): This cupcake features pink vanilla cake, hot cocoa stuffing, and white vanilla icing, topped with white chocolate candy cane brittle.

This cupcake features pink vanilla cake, hot cocoa stuffing, and white vanilla icing, topped with white chocolate candy cane brittle. Myla (The Christmas Tree): This cupcake features chocolate cake, dulce de leche stuffing, and green vanilla icing, topped with white chocolate sprinkle brittle in the shape of Myla’s beloved star.

The cupcakes will be available in all Baked by Melissa store locations and online at bakedbymelissa.com for nationwide shipping, store pickup, and same-day Manhattan delivery. Customers can enjoy a 25-pack of the Holly Jolly cupcake assortment with Jericho, Ricardo and Tolef’s flavors ($37), the Under the Mistletoe cupcake assortment with Cam, Ethel, Myla’s flavors ($37), or all six flavors in the Seasonal Squad assortment ($42). This limited-time assortment will also be available with all flavors in a six-pack ($10.25 in stores or online in a bundle of 4 for $41), 50-pack ($70), and 100-pack ($135).

Each assortment will be wrapped in a Baked by Melissa x Squishmallows sleeve and will be accompanied by one of six exclusive recipes by Melissa Ben-Ishay for holiday treats to make at home, all of which are inspired by Squishmallows characters. Videos of the recipes will also be shared across Baked by Melissa’s TikTok and Instagram channels, where Ben-Ishay has amassed almost 4 million followers with her everyday cooking.

