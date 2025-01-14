This Valentine’s Day, Baked by Melissa, the NYC-based dessert brand known for its handcrafted bite-size cupcakes, is teaming up with the hot sauce makers at Tabasco brand for an unexpected collaboration.

The Tabasco x Baked by Melissa 25-Pack includes two treats: a chocolate cupcake alongside a red velvet cupcake spiced with the flavor of Tabasco Sauce. The Baked by Melissa x Tabasco assortment reportedly balances the richness and sweetness of chocolate with the kick of heat Tabasco Sauce is known for.

The new, limited-edition spicy cupcake features Baked by Melissa’s red velvet cake infused with Tabasco Sauce, topped with a cream cheese and Tabasco Sauce icing, and finished with a white chocolate brittle with green and white sprinkles. Its pair, the Triple Chocolate Fudge cupcake, is made with chocolate cake stuffed with Hershey’s Fudge and topped with chocolate icing and mini chocolate chips.

“Our bite-size cupcakes are the perfect treat to celebrate all of life’s moments. We wanted to spice things up for Valentine’s Day, so we developed new flavors that nod to how opposites attract,” says Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-Founder & CEO of Baked by Melissa. “Together with the most legendary hot sauce brand, we created a cupcake assortment perfect for gifting to anyone in your life who balances you—the spice to your sweet.”

“Tabasco Sauce makes everything more exciting and cupcakes are no exception,” says Kate Neuhaus, director of global marketing at McIlhenny Company. “This collaboration is certainly not for the faint of heart (or heat!) and we love bringing the signature flavor of Tabasco Sauce to our fans in unexpected new ways.

The Tabasco x Baked by Melissa cupcake assortment is now available packs of six and 25, while supplies last. The Tabasco x Baked by Melissa 25-pack ($37.00) will be available at all Baked by Melissa store locations and on bakedbymelissa.com for nationwide shipping, in-store pickup, and local Manhattan delivery. The Tabasco x Baked by Melissa six-pack ($10.25) will be available in stores only.

