DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Steve Aoki has a new title to add to his résumé: "chief snacking officer" of Cheddies, the snack food brand. Reportedly known for his creativity in music, food, and lifestyle ventures, Aoki joins Cheddies to bring his signature flair to snacking.

"As a global touring musician, healthy snacks are essential to keeping me fueled on the road," says Aoki. "When I discovered Cheddies, their savory taste and satisfying crunch had me hooked right away. That's why I'm excited to join the team as chief snacking officer. Together we are going to remix snack culture through rich flavors and bold ideas."

Cheddies snacks, crafted with simple ingredients, including organic cheese from regenerative dairies, have only 5 grams of protein per serving. With Aoki's influence, the brand aims to expand its reach to a global audience, creating new snack innovations and experiences that align with his energetic lifestyle and passion for quality food.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Steve Aoki as our chief snacking officer," says Anish Sheth, CEO of Cheddies. "Steve's vibrant personality and dedication to pushing limits perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize snacking from both a taste and environmental impact perspective. Together, we're bringing unforgettable flavor and fun to every bite."

Aoki will collaborate with Cheddies on new product development, giveaways (including limited-edition Hiroquest collaborations), and promotions that showcase his love of food, music, and community.

