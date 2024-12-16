According to trendspotters with the National Honey Board (NHB), new products at several food-based trade shows throughout the year featured an unexpected fusion of honey meat snacks and jerkies. These reportedly combined the natural sweetness of honey with the savory appeal of one of the hottest trends heading into 2025: protein.

NHB experts observe that these innovative products offer a fresh twist on traditional meat snacks. Whether honey paired with classic beef, bold flavors like spicy habanero, or exotic options like fish, these creations are said to highlight the versatility of honey as a key component of flavor.

Here are some of the honey-flavored jerkies, meat snacks, and other treats NHB members note:

Winter Fancy Food Show, Las Vegas (January)

Sweet Citrus Ginger Fish Jerky, Neptune

The jerky, made from sea creatures rather than land-dwellers, reportedly offers a sweet, savory balance thanks to honey, zesty lemon, and refreshing ginger. The jerky is made from wild Alaskan pollock to appeal to fish lovers’ palates.

Specter Sphere Honey Teriyaki Beef Jerky, Space Rocket Jerky

The NHB tasters were stopped by the eye-catching packaging, but they remarked that jerky aficionados who like to keep up with trending products will likely enjoy the heat level coupled with the taste of honey.

Natural Products Expo West, Anaheim, CA (March)

Honey Habanero, Hero Jerky

According to the NHB, bold flavor shines through these tender, handcrafted beef snacks with a philanthropic mission benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Consumers get a wallop of 11 g of protein per serving

Sweets & Snacks Expo, Indianapolis (May)

Hot Honey Beef Sticks, Anthem

These snack sticks combine sweet, spicy, and savory notes in one 100% beef stick. The NHB advises these are geared toward more daring palates, with each bite delivering bold flavor.

Pineapple Teriyaki, J&K Beef Brisket Jerky

This gluten-free jerky is made with 100% USDA premium brisket. Each serving offers 8 g of protein, with a combination of honey, Tamari sauce, pineapple, and ginger.

