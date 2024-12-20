Frito-Lay recently issued a recall of a limited number of 13-oz bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted through a consumer contact. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

The product included in this recall was distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as November 3.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date, and no other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The recalled product is in a flexible bag, and the specific information is listed below:

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 am – 4:30 pm CST, Monday-Friday).

