Krispy Kreme today announced its first-ever partnership with Pop-Tarts, unveiling the Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection.

Beginning today for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme is poppin’ off the new year with three new doughnuts:

Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry filling, dipped in shortbread icing, and topped with shortbread pieces, sugar sprinkles, strawberry filling drizzle, and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Bites piece.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Doughnut: an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with brownie batter flavored buttercreme, crushed Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites, and white nonpareils.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Doughnut: a cinnamon sugar doughnut topped with brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese flavored buttercreme, and a Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts Bites piece.

“Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts are coming together for the very first time—you know the result will be Crazy Good,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief growth officer. “Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts fans will love kicking off the year with this delicious collaboration!”

"Pop-Tarts aren't just for the toaster—they can infuse culinary creativity to delight consumers," says Jessica Waller, general manager, Kellanova Away From Home. "Krispy Kreme has done an incredible job bringing this opportunity to life, combining their iconic doughnuts with the beloved flavors of Pop-Tarts to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans of both brands. We’re proud of this partnership to bring Crazy Good to doughnuts and doughnut lovers in unexpected ways.”

The Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Consumers can also enjoy the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer.

Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/poptarts.

