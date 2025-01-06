Alta Foods, purveyor of tortilla products, has launched Fiesta Fit, a new brand of premium deli tortillas that are designed for consumers looking to balance flavor and nutrition. Fiesta Fit includes a variety of products including Low-Carb, High-Protein, Sun-Dried Tomato Basil, and a Premium Burrito.

The Fiesta Fit line offers:

Low-carb (3 net carbs): Fiesta Fit low carb wraps have 3 net carbs, making them the perfect keto-friendly option for quesadillas, burritos, and more, the brand says. A low-carb lifestyle helps maintain balanced blood sugar levels, promotes steady energy, and supports a healthy body composition.

High-fiber (9 g dietary fiber): Fiesta Fit low carb wraps provide a hearty, nutrient-dense and high fiber option that aims to keep consumers feeling full and satisfied without sacrificing flavor. Increasing dietary fiber intake promotes healthy digestion, supports heart health, and encourages better weight management.

High-protein (11 g Protein): Fiesta Fit high protein wraps reportedly deliver a protein-packed foundation that supports active lifestyles. A high protein diet can help build and maintain muscle, support post-workout recovery, and provide a longer-lasting sense of fullness.

Now available at grocery retailers including Albertsons Eastern Region (Safeway and Acme), Fiesta Fit caters to the growing demand for versatile, health-conscious options that fit into busy, active lifestyles.

“Our mission at Alta Foods is to provide products that inspire creativity and align with modern food trends,” says Brianna Palmer, marketing director at Alta Foods. “With Fiesta Fit, we’ve created a deli line that brings together bold flavors, high nutrition, and the convenience shoppers look for.”

