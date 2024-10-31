Holidays have arrived at First Watch, as the breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept has launched its limited-time seasonal menu. The new menu is complete with the comeback of certain menu items and new additions. The chef-driven menu is available at restaurants nationwide through January 6, 2025.

“Our new seasonal menu is inspired by the festive flavors of the holidays – and marks the seasonal return of everyone’s favorite Cinnamon Chip Pancakes,” says Shane Schaibly, senior vice president of culinary strategy at First Watch. “From comforting classics with a modern twist to vibrant, seasonal dishes, there's something for everyone to enjoy. My personal favorite of this menu are the Double Crunch Breakfast Tacos. We've reimagined this cult classic with a breakfast twist, featuring crispy bacon and hard-shell tortillas for an extra crunch and a flavorful combination of all your favorite taco toppings.”

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Double Crunch Breakfast Tacos – Two double-layered tacos, each with a wheat-corn tortilla filled with refried black beans and Cheddar and Monterey Jack, wrapped around a crispy corn tortilla shell filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, hardwood-smoked bacon and hand-pulled carnitas. Topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, and cilantro. Served with a cup of fresh fruit sprinkled with Tajin seasoning.

Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll – A freshly baked cinnamon roll glazed with lemon cream cheese icing and gilded with gold sprinkles

Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and choice of hardwood smoked bacon or chicken, pork, or turkey sausage.

Steak & Eggs Hash – Seared steak, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms and onions, mozzarella and fresh spinach in a potato hash. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Served with Parmesan-crusted ciabatta.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 am until 2:30 pm for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com.

