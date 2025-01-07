Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café, is ringing in the new year with limited-time menu additions.

Available now at cafés nationwide, guests can enjoy new elevated pastries and savory creations that bring comfort with an artisanal touch.

"Winter is all about cozy moments with those we cherish, and at Paris Baguette, we're excited to help our guests bring those moments to life with our newest handcrafted creations," says Cathy Chavenet, CMO at Paris Baguette North America. "To start off the new year, we're bringing guests a selection of mouthwatering bites and sips—including an array of delicious Butter Pecan desserts with an indulgent, elevated flavor that's sure to become a seasonal favorite."

Butter Pecan takes center stage this season at Paris Baguette, with a brand-new selection of treats. Complementing these indulgent offerings is a range of freshly made savory creations, so guests can find something to satisfy every craving.

Available now through March 4:

Butter Pecan King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's Signature King Cream Donut filled with butter pecan custard cream and topped with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with butter pecan custard cream and topped with a butter pecan crunch icing

Butter Pecan Mochi Donut: Mochi donut frosted with a butter pecan crunch icing

Sourdough Supreme Breakfast Sandwich: Two fresh-cracked eggs, five slices of Bacon and two slices of cheddar cheese sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread

Sourdough Turkey Melt: Turkey, bacon, and cheddar cheese stacked between slices of toasted sourdough and finished with honey mustard

Football-inspired treats

King Cream Football Donut: Featuring a classic chocolate football icing design on top and filled with custard.

Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake: Chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls and decorated with football accents. Available for pre-order and in café Fridays–Sundays now through February 9.

