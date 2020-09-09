Kellogg Company is providing more than 1.3 million servings of food to support the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura, one of the strongest storms to hit the U.S. in recent history.

The devastating hurricane struck the coastline of Louisiana and Texas on August 27, causing many residents to be displaced and others without power. In partnership with Feeding America, cereals and snacks will be sent to food banks in Northwest Louisiana and New Orleans to distribute to communities with the greatest need.

"Our hearts go out to the people who have lost loved ones, lost their homes or have been displaced due to the destruction caused by the hurricane," said Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company senior director, Philanthropy and Social Impact. "We hope that our donation will provide some relief to those who may not know where their next meal is coming from."

Kellogg provides critical nourishment to communities when they need it most, especially during times of crisis or disaster. Doing so is part of Kellogg's® Better Days commitment to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. In 2019, Kellogg provided more than 5.5 million servings of food to families forced to evacuate their homes due to multiple natural disasters.

Kellogg will continue to monitor support needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. If you'd like to make a donation to help relief efforts now, please visit www.feedingamerica.org.