For Valentine's Day this year, Krispy Kreme is introducing its all-new Hearts in Bloom Collection, an arrangement of four heart-shaped doughnuts in a customized flower bouquet box.

Available today through Valentine’s Day at participating Krispy Kreme shops, the Hearts in Bloom Collection includes the following doughnuts:

You Make My Daisy Doughnut: an unglazed heart doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in strawberry flavored icing, drizzled with yellow icing and topped with a daisy candy piece.

Love You Bunches Doughnut: an unglazed heart doughnut filled with Chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing, drizzled with green stems and topped pink and red confectionery curls.

Blooming Heart Doughnut: an unglazed heart doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in purple icing and sprinkled with hearts in bloom sprinkles.

You Are My Sunshine Doughnut: an unglazed heart doughnut filled with caramel flavored Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with a green stem and topped with a sunflower candy piece.

“Our Hearts in Bloom Collection is perfect for sharing love and appreciation for anyone special in your life this Valentine’s Day. They might like flowers, but they’ll love our beautiful and delicious flower doughnuts. They are perfect for sweethearts, family, friends and co-workers,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief growth officer.

Krispy Kreme’s Hearts in Bloom Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually, and by the dozen.

Consumers can also enjoy the Hearts in Bloom Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

