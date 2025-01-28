Fulfil Nutrition, a Hershey brand, has announced several new products: Protein Bites, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar made with Reese's Peanut Butter, and its supersized Biggest Bar.

"Our latest product line is all about delivering consumers a protein-packed boost that's convenient and delicious," notes Garrett Adrian, Fulfil brand manager. "By expanding our line with new sizes, forms, and exciting flavors, we're making it easier for consumers to get their protein boost anytime, anywhere."

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar Made with Reese's Peanut Butter: Each 40g contains 15g of protein, 3g of net carbs, and 1g of sugar.

Biggest Bar: The 55g bar features 20g of protein, 2g of sugar, and 3-4g of net carbs, weighing in at 15g more than the original 40g Fulfil protein bar; flavors include Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Caramel, and Chocolate Peanut Butter made with Reese's Peanut Butter.

Protein Bites: Available in two flavors—Chocolate Salted Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Caramel–each pouch has seven bites, 16g of protein, 3-4g of sugar, and 4g of net carbs.

Related: Hershey appoints confection, salty snacks presidents