Emmy Squared Pizza, celebrated for its Detroit-style pizzas and award-winning burgers, has teamed up with Bero, the premium non-alcoholic beer founded by Tom Holland, to introduce “Perfect Pairings.” This collaboration aims to redefine pizza and beer nights with curated ingredient kits that combine Emmy Squared’s culinary creations with Bero's elevated selection of brews. The pairings are now available nationwide through Goldbelly and at Emmy Squared Pizza locations.

The pairing choices include:

Detroit-Style Pizza and Bero Kingston Golden Pils Kit Two Detroit-style pizzas with consumers' choice of Emmy Squared Pizza’s signature creations, like the Colony Pizza (Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, and honey) or the MVP Pizza (vodka sauce, parsley pesto, and sesame seed crust). Bero Kingston Golden Pils a crisp, lager-style beer with a touch of bitterness, inspired by Holland’s roots in Kingston, England.

Le Big Matt Burger and Bero Edge Hill Hazy IPA Kit Four Le Big Matt Burgers, featuring double-stacked grass-fed beef patties, Emmy Sauce, pickles, and a soft pretzel bun. Bero Edge Hill Hazy IPA: a tropical, smooth beer bursting with flavor, named after Holland’s school days in England.

Ultimate Emmy Squared Pizza and Bero Noon Wheat Kit One Detroit-style pizza and two Le Big Matt Burgers. Bero Noon Wheat: a light beer with hints of orange and lime.



Emmy Squared’s signature Detroit-style pizzas—reportedly known for their fluffy, focaccia-like dough and caramelized, crispy cheese crust—combine with Bero's dynamic non-alcoholic beers. These thoughtfully crafted kits cater to modern food lovers seeking unique flavor combinations and high-quality ingredients, the brands say.

“At Emmy Squared, we’re passionate about crafting unforgettable dining experiences,” says Sergio Pérez, SVP, head of marketing of Emmy Squared Pizza. “Partnering with Bero allows us to bring our innovative creations to even more people. Whether dining in, taking out, or shipping nationwide via Goldbelly, these pairings deliver bold flavors and mindful enjoyment.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Emmy Squared, a brand that shares Bero's passion for giving a fresh and elevated twist to a beloved classic," says Jackie Widmann, VP of marketing at Bero. "Together, we've created a unique dining experience that caters to our consumers' evolving tastes, allowing them to have it all: enjoying mindful indulgence without sacrificing the things they love."

“Perfect Pairings” launches February 4, for nationwide delivery on Goldbelly and at Emmy Squared Pizza locations. To order or learn more, visit emmysquaredpizza.com.

