Rawmio, the brand known for its artisan-crafted raw chocolate treats, recently debuted its limited-edition 5-oz Mini Raw Truffle Cake, reportedly with a fudge-like texture that melts in consumers' mouths. This scaled-down version of Rawmio's signature full-size chocolate truffle cake delivers the same fudge-like richness in a more portioned size, the company says.

The brand's cakes are handcrafted using only certified organic, vegan, raw, and gluten-free ingredients, including stone-ground cacao, coconut flakes, cashews, and low-glycemic coconut crystals.

“At Rawmio, we believe that with the right touch, simple and whole ingredients can be transformed into something magical,” says Alex Malinsky, CEO at Rawmio. “Our new Mini Raw Truffle Cake is a reflection of our commitment to clean, high-quality ingredients—crafted for chocolate lovers who crave indulgence without the artificial additives.”

The Rawmio Mini Raw Truffle Cake is available through select retailers and online at rawmio.com.

