Hostess, purveyor of snack cakes and sweet goods, has launched Hostess Cupcakes Minis, as well as Donettes Fritter Rings.

Hostess Cupcakes Minis reimagines Hostess Cupcakes in a convenient, mini size for snack lovers on the go. Each bite-sized cupcake features chocolate cake, creamy whipped crème filling, and the company's Original Squiggle—all baked with real cocoa without any high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.

"We craft all of our products with people's busy lives in mind which is why we've made the #1 cupcake mini increasing its portability," says Aundrea Graver, director brand marketing at Hostess Brands. "From car to pantry, Hostess Cupcakes Minis offer a perfectly sized snack for whenever a sweet craving hits."

Hostess Cupcakes Minis will be sold in single-serve pouches and multipacks. Single-serve pouches will contain three mini cakes, while a box pack will come with six pouches of two mini cakes per pouch.

In addition, the brand's new Hostess Donettes Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings brings the flavors of apple cinnamon to a new shape.

With their unique, pull-apart bubble design, these soft and fluffy doughnuts are covered in a sweet glaze and infused with real apple pieces and warm cinnamon. The treats are crafted without high fructose corn syrup, and will join the growing flavor selection of Hostess Donettes, including the snack cake brand's most recent HoneyBun flavor launch in 2024. Each box contains six individually wrapped 1.73-oz treats.

"As leaders in snacking innovation, we speak to everyone's snack cravings and bringing joy to everyday moments, and our Donettes Fritter Rings do just that," says Becky Yadav, senior brand manager at Hostess Brands. "With their fun, pull-apart shape and comforting apple cinnamon flavor, these fritter-inspired donuts are the ultimate snackable delight."

