FamBam Foods, creators of the gluten-free snack brand Caulipuffs, has launched its newest product: Caulitos. The chip line is the second addition to its growing portfolio of healthy-alternative snacks from the Rosa family.

Caulitos has a triangular shape, reportedly reminiscent of a traditional tortilla chip but thicker, with a bubbled, wavy texture. The chips are made with a blend of lentil, rice and cauliflower, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan-free, and baked with avocado oil.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our new product,” says Thai Lan Tran, co-founder of FamBam Foods. “Caulitos checks all the boxes—not only is the taste delicious, but every chip is organic, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, baked-not-fried, kosher, and dairy-free. They’re made with avocado oil and come in two irresistible flavors: Sea Salt and Dairy-Free Nacho.”

FamBam Foods first entered the market at the end of 2023 with the debut of Caulipuffs, a passion project inspired by two parents’ quests to create clean and tasty snacks for their picky-eater daughters. The brand quickly gained traction, achieving over $1.5 million in revenue within its first 15 months and landed on the shelves of major retailers, including Costco, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Hy-Vee, Safeway, and more.

Joey Rosa, co-founder and CEO of FamBam Foods, reflected on the journey: “After two decades designing brands for other companies, it’s surreal to be creating something of our own. It feels like a Willy Wonka moment—dreaming up tasty, whimsical snacks that resonate with families across the country. And as a designer, it’s so refreshing to create without the limitations of focus groups or filters.”

Caulipuffs recently achieved viral success on TikTok Shop, generating over 5 million views and skyrocketing DTC sales, the company says. The snack also secured a spot in Amazon’s Top 10 Puffed Snack category multiple times throughout 2024.

Caulitos officially debuted at the SFA Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas in January and will also be exhibiting at Expo West in Anaheim (Booth N1343) in early March.

