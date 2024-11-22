Specialty cake company Nothing Bundt Cakes has appointed franchise development veteran Joel Larkin as chief development officer to lead the fast-growing, 635-unit brand’s continued expansion.

Larkin brings more two decades of franchise development and operations expertise to Nothing Bundt Cakes. He most recently served as chief franchise and development officer at European Wax Center, overseeing its expansion to more than 1,000 locations. He also held senior leadership positions at Victra and Select Communications.

“Joel’s background is uniquely suited to the fast-paced growth we are undertaking here at Nothing Bundt Cakes,” says Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “He brings great technical expertise, wisdom, energy, and enthusiasm to support our wonderful bakery owners and our entire support center team.”

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, Larkin reportedly will play an instrumental role in helping the brand achieve its goal of opening its 1,000th bakery by 2027. He will be responsible for identifying and supporting new franchise partners while enhancing resources for existing owners.

“What sets Nothing Bundt Cakes apart is its thoughtful approach to expansion that preserves the special connection our bakeries have with their communities,” says Larkin. “As the brand continues to grow at the fastest rate in its history, I plan to further strengthen our support infrastructure and leverage data-driven market planning to create exceptional opportunities for new and existing bakery owners.”

Related: Nothing Bundt Cakes spices up fall with four LTO flavors