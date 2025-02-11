Honey Stinger, purveyor of sports fuel used by professional athletes, fitness, and active lifestyle enthusiasts alike, has launched its newest product: Peanut Butter Energy Waffles. The new organic peanut butter line includes organic peanut butter combined with honey-infused filling between two soft-baked organic waffles.

“Peanut butter is more than a flavor—it’s a cultural staple and a nutritional powerhouse,” says John D’Alessandro, CEO of Honey Stinger. “We wanted to create something that not only tastes incredible but also fuels performance in a meaningful way. These new peanut butter waffles are a game-changer for anyone looking to stay energized, whether they’re on the trail, at the gym, or just tackling their day. We couldn’t be more excited for this launch."

Honey Stinger’s expansion of its energy waffle lineup is offered in three flavors: Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Peanut Butter Strawberry. All three new flavors are USDA-certified organic and nutritionist approved for sport, and were crafted with athletes and active individuals in mind.

The Peanut Butter Energy Waffles will be available for purchase in singles, 6-packs, 12-packs, and 16-packs. Consumers can find them online at honeystinger.com, and on Amazon now, and rolling out over the next few months across the U.S.

