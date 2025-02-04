Snack and bakery products, obviously, must taste great—it is critical to the success of any new product, with taste consistently ranking at the top of the list. However, color and other aspects of appearance can be powerful in convincing shoppers to buy when prowling the aisle.

Courtesy of Flavorchem

Snack trends

According to Rebecca Shurhay, senior marketing specialist, Flavorchem, 2025 salty snack flavor trends are all about bold, adventurous tastes, and memorable sensory experiences.

“Global fusion is a standout, with flavors inspired by Middle Eastern spices like za’atar and harissa, East Asian favorites such as gochujang and Sichuan peppercorn, and Latin American staples like Tajin and mole,” she says. “These flavors often compliment corn-based snacks, meat snacks, popcorn, and snack mixes. Hyper-regional flavors are also gaining steam, from Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese in the Southern U.S., to Eastern Mediterranean options like halloumi and olive tapenade, and African-inspired seasonings like peri-peri and berbere.” Other popular flavor combinations include savory-sweet pairings like maple bacon and salted caramel umami.

Kelly Newsome, senior global marketing manager for colors and savory flavors, ADM, notes that flavor and colors trends in the savory snack category are focusing on bold, layered tastes and color palettes that offer a mix of familiarity and exploration. “Spicy profiles remain dominant, with hot chili oil and chamoy emerging as key players. Chamoy’s sweet, tangy, and spicy notes align perfectly with the trend of unexpected pairings, bringing a sensory richness to tortilla chips and puffed snacks. Meanwhile, dill pickle flavors resonate with interest in fermented flavor profiles, given their tangy and briny taste.” These trends reflect the broader push for snacks that balance comfort with elevated experience.

In addition, umami-rich profiles, creamy textures, and cheese-based flavors, like sharp cheddar or toasted parmesan, deliver indulgence and mouthfeel, shares Newsome. “For explorative snackers, tropical and botanical notes, such as mango-chili and grapefruit-lime, are being dusted on potato chips and snack mixes, paired with vibrant yellows and greens to evoke freshness and zest.”

Newsome shares additional color and flavor trends she is seeing within specific snack categories, “Within potato chips, global flavors such as Korean BBQ, hot honey, and Sichuan peppercorn, offer a mix of savory, spicy, and sweet profiles. Pretzels and tortilla chips feature flavors like chili-lime and jalapeno-ranch. Popcorn and puffed snacks are also innovating with profiles like white truffle oil for highbrow sensory experience.”

Alice Lee, technical marketing manager, GNT USA, notes that the top flavor trends in snacks are quite diverse and exciting. Indulgent and nostalgic options are still in demand, but brands are now adding sophisticated twists to these classic flavors to create stronger emotional connections with consumers. “Examples include aged cheddar or balsamic vinegar and sea salt,” she shares. “Global and ethnic flavors are also making a big impact. Kettle chips with spicy gochujang or Aji Amarillo flavors are becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, sweet, and spicy combinations, such as hot honey or mango habanero, are favorites in the salty snack category.”

Katie Rountree, regional product manager, Americas for Givaudan Sense Colour, notes observing traditional color profiles paired with savory and spicy flavors such as cheese, chili, BBQ, paprika, tomato, onion, and garlic. These flavors are typically represented by warm, earthy shades of yellow, red, orange, and brown. We’re also witnessing the emergence of more adventurous colors and flavors. “For example, purple corn and sweet potato chips are gaining popularity, while flavors like wasabi, sweet chili, and yuzu are becoming more mainstream. Consumers are increasingly drawn to daring combinations, such as sweet-savory or extra-hot profiles, which call for vibrant colors like purples, greens, neon yellows, and intense reds.”

Bakery trends

Rountree notes seeing a strong prevalence of brown flavors and corresponding brown-cueing colors such as deep maroons, golden tans, and cozy mocha shades in sweet baked goods: “These colors pair beautifully with flavors like milk chocolate, hazelnut, almond, caramel, cappuccino, and vanilla. However, the landscape is evolving as consumers increasingly seek visually striking options. This has led to a demand for bolder colors beyond the traditional palette. Bright neon yellows and oranges are popular for citrus profiles, while pinks, purples, and reds are favored for berry or taro flavors. Additionally, colors like violet and fuchsias, and blues cater to whimsical aesthetics.”

According to Lee, nostalgia is a big driver for flavors in sweet baked goods, with treats that evoke comforting memories now given modern twists to add excitement.

Courtesy of GNT

“For instance, birthday cake-flavored doughnuts with rainbow sprinkles. Bright, playful colors are a major trend here, especially for celebratory treats,” Lee says. “These vibrant hues not only attract attention but also convey a sense of fun. Pastries such as croissants and Danishes tend to have quite sophisticated flavors and colors. For examples, we’re seeing fruit-forward innovations with bright reds and purples from natural fillings such as raspberry or fig.”

Shurhay states sweet baked good trends for 2025 are all about indulgence, nostalgia, and creativity, offering comfort while pushing the boundaries of flavor. “Nostalgic treats like chai snickerdoodles or PB&J pop tarts are being reimagined with fresh twists. Global flavors are making a strong impression, with Middle Eastern influences like saffron and rosewater and Southeast Asian favorites such as matcha and yuzu showing up in cakes, cookies, and pastries. Botanical flavors like lavender and elderflower pair well with decadent options like dark chocolate caramel and hazelnut praline. Fruit flavors passion fruit cinnamon coffee cake, blood orange olive oil cake, or even tamarind ginger cookie adds a fruity and spiced mashup to baked goods as well.”

For sweet baked goods, Newsome notes seeing a blend of nostalgia, sophistication, and adventurous flavors coupled with vivid yet comforting color schemes to captivate consumer interest.

“Flavors like salted caramel and green apple are taking on new dimensions, enhanced by clove, nutmeg, or a splash of citrus for complexity,” she says. “Salted plum, a bold combination of sweet, sour, and salty, is gaining popularity, particularly in cookies and snack cakes. Meanwhile, fruit flavors, including strawberry and passionfruit, are appearing in doughnuts and pastries, often paired with spicy of creamy elements like habanero or coconut for added richness.”

New for 2025

GNT USA’s Exberry line of colors (made from non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and plants) recently added Exberry Shade Vivid Orange to the portfolio. The products are made from non-GMO paprika and can be used to deliver vibrant orange shades in almost any application, according to the supplier. The product is available in both a liquid emulsion and in an oil soluble format.

“The oil soluble version can be used in fat-based applications such as seasoning slurries. The paprika emulsion is great for all sorts of sweet baked goods and decorations, from cookie mixes to glazes,” explains Lee.

Courtesy of GNT

One notable product introduction from Givaudan is their Endure Red Beet, a natural red beet extract with enhanced heat stability. According to Rountree, “This ingredient serves as a fantastic option for red velvet bakery goods, offering a reliable plant-based solution that outperforms traditional beetroot colors. It provides a friendlier label alternative to carmine-based solutions, aligning with current consumer demands.”

The company also launched Amaize-Orange-Red, an anthocyanin-based color derived from a non-GMO purple corn hybrid. “This vibrant color exhibits a striking fire-engine red hue at low pH, making it an excellent substitute for FD&C Red 40. Its versatility allows it to be used across a variety of low pH foods and beverages, and Givaudan has developed a specific powder format that is ideal for dry seasonings in snacks such as extruded, fried, and baked products,” shares Rountree.

Sodium reduction

In August 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a draft guidance for voluntary sodium reduction targets across 163 categories, which is intended to help consumers reduce sodium intake by about 20% over the next three years. Final guidance from the FDA is set to be released in January 2025. In light of the impending regulatory guideline changes around sodium reduction, snack brands must find new ways to ensure taste, texture, and shelf life are stilled maintained, notes Newsome.

“Recent extensions to our TasteSpark flavor modulation technology include TasteSpark Salt Modulation, which is designed to overcome formulation challenges associated with sodium reduction, including rebalancing taste loss, and supporting overall flavor profiles. Additionally, TasteSpark Mouthfeel Masking, and umami solutions improve sensory quality in low-sodium savory snacks,” remarks Newsome, adding that the flavor modulations solutions are labeled natural flavors and meet the demand for cleaner labels.

Tate & Lyle recently introduced Natrose Flavor 2.0, labeled as a natural flavor. According to the company, it does not impart significant flavor but works to enhance or suppress flavors that are already in the product. Adrienne Pohrte, senior technical manager, food and beverage solutions, says, “Natrose Flavor 2.0 was designed to enhance savory snacks by amplifying umami or cheesy notes. It is especially valuable for better-for-you products like those incorporating whole grains or plant protein, as it effectively reduces bitterness, delivering a smoother and more enjoyable taste experience.”

Another new product the company launched is its Cocoa-Extender Solution, which can help in managing the rising costs of cocoa while maintaining the rich cocoa color and flavor. “This solution replaces a portion of alkalized cocoa in products like cookies, cupcakes, and fillings, helping manufacturers manage cost pressures without compromising on flavor or appearance,” explains Pohrte.

Flavor and color companies will continue striving to introduce exciting new products that deliver bold, global, indulgent, and nostalgic experiences that continue to keep pace with evolving consumer trends and palettes.