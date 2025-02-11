Seven Sundays, the upcycled cereal brand, is introducing Little Crispies, the company's supergrain take on breakfast.

This new offering from the certified B-Corp is a blend of crispy flakes and crunch, all made possible by a single supergrain called sorghum. Sorghum reportedly pops and crisps like rice and corn, but packs more protein than quinoa. Sorghum also requires less water to grow than corn, which aligns with Seven Sundays' belief that food shouldn't come at the cost of the environment.

Seven Sundays' Little Crispies are crafted with 100% real, simple ingredients found right in the kitchen, like coconut oil and honey. Little Crispies are free from gluten, refined sugar, GMOs, glyphosate, dyes, fillers, and "natural flavors."

This new cereal line comes in three flavors:

Cinnamon Toast: Warm and spiced flavors, with a touch of cinnamon in every bite.

Warm and spiced flavors, with a touch of cinnamon in every bite. Honey Almond: Sweet and nutty, with wildflower honey and crunchy almonds.

Sweet and nutty, with wildflower honey and crunchy almonds. Cocoa Crunch: Rich Dutch cocoa and real dates for a touch of sweetness.

"At Seven Sundays, we're always looking for ways to think outside of the box and bring consumers something both nostalgic and new," shares Hannah Barnstable, founder, Seven Sundays. "Unlike traditional rice cereals, Little Crispies are made with sorghum—an ancient grain that's been a secret weapon in our Mueslis for years. It's grown right here in the U.S., packed with nutrients, and is naturally gluten-free. Whether you're enjoying the Little Crispies for breakfast with the kids, as a car ride snack, or even as a late-night treat, these cereals are the perfect way to start or end your day!"

Consumers can purchase a bag of Little Crispies for $7.99 online at sevensundays.com or their local Whole Foods or Sprouts location.

Related: Seven Sundays cereal expands to Target