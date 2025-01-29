Seven Sundays, the upcycled cereal brand, has rolled out three of its flavors at Target this month.

The cereal is made with 100% whole ingredients—no refined sugars, artificial dyes, preservatives, GMOs, and Glyphosate. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 8-oz bag. Flavors include:

Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal: A take on a childhood favorite, made with real cocoa and upcycled sunflower seeds.

Maple Sea Salt Sunflower Cereal: Also made with upcycled sunflower seeds—lightly sweet and crunchy, with pure maple syrup.

Simply Honey Oat Protein Cereal: Packed with upcycled oat protein and wildflower honey.

