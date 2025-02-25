Archer, formerly known as Country Archer Provisions, today revealed a new brand identity that aims to increase recognition for the meat snack brand made from real ingredients. The transformation includes a streamlined name, new logo, and refreshed packaging that aims to further build awareness and consumer engagement for Archer and fuel growth in the competitive meat snack market.

As the fifth-largest meat snack brand in the U.S.—and one of the fastest-growing—Archer has a 90% year-over-year sales increase, which outpaced the category's 5.8% growth. Archer's momentum spans both the jerky and meat sticks segments, where the brand's 187.4% leap in dollar sales helped drive the segment's 29.4% growth.

With the brand’s performance to date and the overall category trajectory, the rebrand comes at a pivotal moment and is an opportunity for Archer to differentiate and assert its category leadership. Archer's new look was informed by two years of rigorous category and in-depth consumer research, it says. These insights led to a brand positioning that aligns with current consumer needs and preferences.

“With the increased demand for high-protein snacks, this rebrand is a crucial step that will enable us to elevate our brand presence in a competitive market, stand out on the shelf, and build broader brand awareness,” says Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer. “Our distinctive new branding and packaging will help us achieve those goals and reinforce our commitment to high-quality premium snacks made from real ingredients.”

Founded in 1977 as a small roadside jerky stand and acquired by Eugene and Susan Kang in 2011, Archer now has more than 30 SKUs and distribution in over 30,000 retailers nationwide. Looking ahead at 2025, the company is poised to achieve a pivotal milestone: surpassing $300 million in annual revenue. This growth will be fueled by key initiatives aimed at expanding distribution, launching new product offerings, acquiring new households, and increasing buyer loyalty.

A new look

Archer’s new visual identity features a distinctive logotype, bold graphics, and an orange, navy blue and cream color palette that will make the brand more memorable and easily identifiable among a sea of black and red packaging, the brand says. Clean lines, vibrant colors, and clear flavor names ensure that consumers can quickly find and choose their favorite Archer products. Key product details and nutrition claims remain prominent and consistent.

Enhanced digital presence

To establish a consistent brand identity across all touchpoints, Archer’s website and social media channels will be revamped to align with the new brand look. Infused with bright colors and engaging copy, the updated online presence highlights the brand’s commitment to all-natural, grass-fed proteins, premium ingredients, and culinary-inspired flavors.

First-ever national campaign

Building on the momentum from the rebrand, Archer will launch its first national awareness campaign in Q3 2025. This campaign will leverage the new brand identity in advertising across multiple channels.

Expo West debut

The new Archer branding will debut at the Natural Products Expo West Show (Booth #4913 in Hall E) from March 5-7. Attendees can preview the new packaging and sample Archer’s popular Grass-Fed Beef Mini Sticks and various jerky flavors.

The new packaging will begin rolling out to retailers in July and will be available nationwide by September.

For more information about Archer and the brand refresh, visit archerjerky.com.

