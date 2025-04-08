Edible, Tajín team up for ‘swicy’ collaboration

What started as an April Fools' tease had consumers wanting to try it for real, so Edible and Tajín are teaming up on a limited-edition lineup bursting with bold flavors that blend sweetness with a kick. Starting today, the treats are available nationwide at Edible stores and online.

The collection takes Edible's signature creations and adds Tajín's zest. The products include chocolate-dipped strawberries and pineapples with a chili-lime twist, fruit platters alongside exclusive mini Tajín bottles. The lineup also has "swicy"-inspired dessert bites that mix Edible's signature chocolate and baked treats with a tangy punch.

"Our trend research shows that our customers are demanding thrilling and edgy flavors," says Angela Johnson, chief innovation officer at Edible. "As part of Edible's continued evolution, we've expanded our offerings to go beyond the expected. Our partnership with Tajín is a natural evolution of our menu and showcases how to bring innovation while staying true to the flavors people love."

Nearly 10% of restaurant menus are already spicing things up with "swicy" creations, and that number is only climbing—9.6% growth over the next four years, to be exact (Datassential, 2025).

"For years, Tajín has been the go-to way to level up fruit with a bold, tangy, chile-lime kick—so teaming up with Edible was a no-brainer," shares Juan Carlos Limón, brand marketing manager at Tajín USA. "They're masters of fresh, high-quality treats, and we're all about bringing excitement to every bite. Together, we're making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy this iconic flavor duo in a whole new way."

This limited-edition product line is available for purchase through August 31. Whether consumers grab a treat in-store or get it delivered straight to their door, Edible offers a delivery network that reaches over 70% of U.S. households within an hour—plus same-day and next-day options through partners like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Related: Snak Club introduces Tajín seasoned chocolate confections